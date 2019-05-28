|
|
Bernard Mulder
Waupun - Bernard "Bernie" Mulder, 80, of Waupun, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019 at his home with family by his side.
Bernie was born December 4, 1938 in Waupun, the son of Bert and Bertha Wiltjer Mulder. On April 17, 1959 Bernie married the love of his life, Bev Vande Berg at Alto Christian Reformed Church. The couple resided in Waupun all their married lives. Bernie was a farmer his entire life and a jack of all trades. He loved fishing, golfing, carpentry, bowling, and traveling to Florida with his wife during the winter months. He was dedicated to church. Bernie was also very competitive during board and card games.
Bernie is survived by his wife of 60 years, Bev; two sons: Keith (Becky) Mulder of Brandon and Joel (Chris) Mulder of Ripon; two daughters: Sheryl (Dave) Yunto of Waupun and Roberta (Dave) Harriff of Skokie, IL; five grandchildren: Kayla (Mike Wray) Yunto, Kassie (Jason) De Jager, and Riley, Madeline, and Emily Harriff, two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Bernie was preceded in death by two children: Daniel and Cynthia; a brother, Gerald Mulder; and sisters: Helen Neevel, Kathryn Derksen, and Clara Mae Flier.
Funeral services for Bernard "Bernie" Mulder will be held Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Bethel Christian Reformed Church in Waupun with Rev. Jeff Brower officiating. Burial will follow at Alto Cemetery. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Wednesday at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun from 4-7 p.m. and on Thursday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on May 28, 2019