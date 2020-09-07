Bernard "Bernie" Wuest
Fond du Lac - Bernard "Bernie" William Wuest, 94, of Fond du Lac, passed away on September 4, 2020, at the Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac - surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on April 24, 1926, in Fond du Lac, the son of Edward and Julia (Olig) Wuest. He attended Fond du Lac Senior High School. He was a WWII veteran and proudly served as a Gunner's Mate in the U.S. Naval Amphibious Force, and was awarded the Philippine Liberation Medal. On November 12, 1955 he married Elizabeth (Bette) Braun, & celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary this past November.
Bernie was employed by Coca-Cola Company for 26 years, followed by the Borden Company and Allard Express, retiring in 1986. After retiring Bernie and Bette spent their winter months in Arizona for 16 years. They also enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S., Canada and Europe. He was a Charter and honorary lifetime member of the Wescot Sportsmen's Club, founded in 1960. He was a current member of the American Legion, Eagles Club and FDL Yacht Club, and lifelong member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, of the Holy Family Parish. Bernie was an avid outdoorsman and loved fishing and sturgeon spearing on Lake Winnebago, deer hunting every November for over 60 years with his brothers, friends, sons and grandsons…all of whom will miss Bernie's deer camp stories - that just never seemed to get old & were always good for a laugh! He was very proud of tagging his last deer at the age of 90.
Bernie was a wonderful husband to his surviving wife, Bette. He was a great father and is survived by his five children: Cheri (Jim) Hoyt of Fond du Lac, Mike (Julie) Wuest of Sun Prairie, Patti (Allan) Anich of Fond du Lac, Mark (Karen) Wuest of Fond du Lac, and Lauri Callahan of Fond du Lac. He was an amazing Grandpa and is survived by 9 grandchildren: Bryan (Kate) Anich, Matt (Stasha) Wuest, Lauren (Bob) Biolo, Lindsay (Shawn) Bartelt, Aaron (Lauren) Anich, Josh Hoyt, Jordan (Stephen) Bauer, Calli (Jake) Diederich and Grace Pausma. He was extremely proud to also be called Great-Grandpa by his 10 great-grandchildren: Elin, Sophia, Bennett, Lucie, Jack, Linley, Isla, Lawson, Frances and Derrick.
Bernie was proceeded in death by his parents and in-laws, Roman and Anna Mae (Burke) Braun, as well as four sisters - Mildred Lohse, Florence Mitchell-Wittkoff, Alice Hinkley, and Mary Jane Meisel; two brothers - Edward Jr. (Bob) and Raymond Wuest and an infant son Edward Roman Wuest. In addition, proceeding him in death were several brother-in-laws & sister-in-laws, as well as nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Due to current circumstances, the Mass of Christian Burial for Bernie will be private. However, a Celebration of Bernie's Life is planned for April 24, 2021, which would have been his 95th birthday, so all Bernie's friends and family can gather, celebrate and share stories. There will be more information about the celebration closer to the event.
MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to the charity that was dear to him, the Old Glory Honor Flight, Inc. Donations can be made at https://www.oldgloryhonorflight.org/
