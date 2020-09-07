1/1
Bernard "Bernie" Wuest
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernard "Bernie" Wuest

Fond du Lac - Bernard "Bernie" William Wuest, 94, of Fond du Lac, passed away on September 4, 2020, at the Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac - surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on April 24, 1926, in Fond du Lac, the son of Edward and Julia (Olig) Wuest. He attended Fond du Lac Senior High School. He was a WWII veteran and proudly served as a Gunner's Mate in the U.S. Naval Amphibious Force, and was awarded the Philippine Liberation Medal. On November 12, 1955 he married Elizabeth (Bette) Braun, & celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary this past November.

Bernie was employed by Coca-Cola Company for 26 years, followed by the Borden Company and Allard Express, retiring in 1986. After retiring Bernie and Bette spent their winter months in Arizona for 16 years. They also enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S., Canada and Europe. He was a Charter and honorary lifetime member of the Wescot Sportsmen's Club, founded in 1960. He was a current member of the American Legion, Eagles Club and FDL Yacht Club, and lifelong member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, of the Holy Family Parish. Bernie was an avid outdoorsman and loved fishing and sturgeon spearing on Lake Winnebago, deer hunting every November for over 60 years with his brothers, friends, sons and grandsons…all of whom will miss Bernie's deer camp stories - that just never seemed to get old & were always good for a laugh! He was very proud of tagging his last deer at the age of 90.

Bernie was a wonderful husband to his surviving wife, Bette. He was a great father and is survived by his five children: Cheri (Jim) Hoyt of Fond du Lac, Mike (Julie) Wuest of Sun Prairie, Patti (Allan) Anich of Fond du Lac, Mark (Karen) Wuest of Fond du Lac, and Lauri Callahan of Fond du Lac. He was an amazing Grandpa and is survived by 9 grandchildren: Bryan (Kate) Anich, Matt (Stasha) Wuest, Lauren (Bob) Biolo, Lindsay (Shawn) Bartelt, Aaron (Lauren) Anich, Josh Hoyt, Jordan (Stephen) Bauer, Calli (Jake) Diederich and Grace Pausma. He was extremely proud to also be called Great-Grandpa by his 10 great-grandchildren: Elin, Sophia, Bennett, Lucie, Jack, Linley, Isla, Lawson, Frances and Derrick.

Bernie was proceeded in death by his parents and in-laws, Roman and Anna Mae (Burke) Braun, as well as four sisters - Mildred Lohse, Florence Mitchell-Wittkoff, Alice Hinkley, and Mary Jane Meisel; two brothers - Edward Jr. (Bob) and Raymond Wuest and an infant son Edward Roman Wuest. In addition, proceeding him in death were several brother-in-laws & sister-in-laws, as well as nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: Due to current circumstances, the Mass of Christian Burial for Bernie will be private. However, a Celebration of Bernie's Life is planned for April 24, 2021, which would have been his 95th birthday, so all Bernie's friends and family can gather, celebrate and share stories. There will be more information about the celebration closer to the event.

MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to the charity that was dear to him, the Old Glory Honor Flight, Inc. Donations can be made at https://www.oldgloryhonorflight.org/.

Online condolences can be shared at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Sep. 7 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
APR
24
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Zacherl Funeral Home, Inc.
875 East Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-6860
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Zacherl Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved