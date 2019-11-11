|
|
Bernetta "Nettie" (Schmitz) Pauly
St. Cloud, WI - Bernetta "Nettie" (Schmitz) Pauly, age 95 of St. Cloud passed peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Villa Lorretto in Mt Calvary
She was born to Mathias & Otillia (Schneider) Schmitz on August 29, 1924. She married Sylvester (Sonny) Pauly on October 18, 1947 at Holy Cross Church in Mount Calvary. Together they ran the Pauly farm. For many years she also drove school bus.
Nettie loved being around people, whether playing cards, volleyball, bowling, swimming, golfing, and was a proud blood donor to the Red Cross. She was a member of St. Isidore Parish-St. Cloud Church, the Christian Women's Society, and the Catholic Knights Chapter 179. She was loved by all for her jovial and carefree nature. She loved singing, dancing, and playing the piano.
Survivors include her eleven children, Gary (Mary) Pauly of Greenleaf, Joyce (Ken) Schneider of Johnsburg, Joe Pauly of Fond du Lac, Steve (Rose) Pauly of St. Cloud, Mary (Dick) Fuhrmann of St. Cloud, Tony (Kay) Pauly of St. Ann, Tim (Sue) Pauly of Sherwood, Cathy (Steve) Gertsch of Prescott Valley AZ, Laurie (Randy) Freund of Mt. Calvary, John (Carol) Pauly of Big Bend and Karen (Jeff) Isselmann of Richfield; thirty three grandchildren; forty-seven great grandchildren; three sisters-in-law Helen Schmitz, Mae Schmitz, and Donna Schmitz. She is further survived by many nieces; nephews; other relatives; and friends.
Preceding her in death were her husband Sylvester, her parents, Mathias & Ottilia Schmitz; three sisters, Marcella "Sally" (Paul) Wagner, Elizabeth "Elsie" (Vernon "Bud") Sippel, and Virginia (Donald) Rahmer; 10 brothers, Alex (Viola) Schmitz, Alfred "Fritz" (Marion) Schmitz, Arnold (Marjorie) Schmitz, Ambrose "Sam" Schmitz, Andrew (Zona) Schmitz, Alphonse (Rosie) Schmitz, Anthony "Tony" Schmitz, Alvin Schmitz and two infant brothers, Albin and Arlyn;
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 AM on Saturday November 16, 2019, at St. Isidore Parish-Holy Cross Church, 308 S. County Road W, Mt. Calvary, WI 53057. Rev. Gary Wegner, OFM Cap will officiate. Burial will be in the St. Cloud Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation: Family and friends may call at St. Isidore Parish-Holy Cross Church in Mt. Calvary on Friday November 15th, from 3 -8 PM and again at the church on Saturday morning from 9-10:30 AM.
A prayer service will be held at 8:00 PM Friday evening at the church.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in her name.
Our family would like to express our heart-felt appreciation to the Villa Loretto nursing staff for their kind and compassionate care and all the family and friends who made her stay more comfortable. She will be deeply missed but joyously remembered by all.
For further details, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in St. Cloud (920) 999-2291 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019