Bernette G. Warmbier
Oshkosh - Bernette G. Warmbier, 91, of Oshkosh, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Bethel Home.
She was born on November 20, 1928, in Eldorado, the daughter of Herbert and Hazel Rickert Will. She married Edward R. Bloedow Jr. He preceded her in death on October 22, 1957. On November 18, 1972, she married Eugene Warmbier. He preceded her in death on June 17, 2007.
Bernette worked on the family farm with her husband for the majority of her life. She later worked at Miles Kimball and then McDonald's on Koeller Street in Oshkosh. She was a member of Salem United Methodist Church in Eldorado. She enjoyed baking, gardening, and enjoyed farm life.
She is survived by her son, Harvey (Barbara) Bloedow of Oshkosh, her grandchildren: Heather Paltzer, Thomas Bloedow, Amanda (Steven) Haverty and Nicholas Bloedow; her great-grandchildren: Kristopher, Kole and Skylynn; her sister, Alice Wagner, her in-laws: Jim and Barb Warmbier, Donald and Diana Ballwanz, Pat Adds and Ruth Will.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husbands: Edward R. Bloedow Jr. and Eugene Warmbier; her siblings: Clarence Will, Gilbert Will, and Mildred Stahman.
Private family graveside services will be held on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Salem United Methodist Cemetery on the Ridge Road. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Salem United Methodist Church, Eldorado.
The family would like to thank Affinity Hospice, Cheryl Hughes Mercy Medical Team and Bethel House staff for the care given to Bernette.
Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkifuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020