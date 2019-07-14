Bernice A. Kohlman



Fond du Lac - Bernice A. Kohlman, 89, passed away peacefully at Hospice Home of Hope surrounded by her family on July 13, 2019. She was born in St. Cloud to Henry and Philomena (Weber) Blonigen on July 24, 1929.



Bernice was united in marriage to Lawrence Kohlman on October 3, 1953 in St. Cloud at St. Claudius Catholic Church.



Bernice was a homemaker and worked part-time from home with various companies as a book keeper. After her three children were in secondary school, she worked for Klinzing and Mickiewicz as an assistant accountant. She then worked for various accounting firms before retiring.



Bernice was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and was a member of the Rosary and Altar Society. She enjoyed bowling and was on a women's league at Arcade Lanes. She also received several awards. Bernice was a Brownie and Girl Scout Leader for many years. Larry and Bernice loved to travel and Bernice would help out during Larry's outing, events and tournaments. Bernice really loved to tend to her garden. She loved to share her love of flowers with her family and friends. Larry and Bernice took pride in their yard and they would always work together. They loved to spend time with their friends and family; especially the grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Bernice is survived by her three children, Terry (Chrys) Kohlman, Therese Cleland and Gerard (Jean) Kohlman; five grandchildren, Joshua (Katherine) Kohlman, Jamie (Danielle) Cleland, Jessica (Jamie) Fritz, Jennifer and Kayla Kohlman; six great grandchildren, Knox, Morgyn, Lyric, Rylan, Jaxon and Jace. She is further survived by a brother, Gerald Blonigen; brother-in-law, Darrel "Red" McArthur; sisters-in-law, Marge Blonigen, MaryAnn (Richard) Volz and Patricia Kohlman; her aunt Dorothy; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



Bernice was preceded in death by her husband Larry; her infant son, Terrance; her parents, 11 siblings, Ceril (Zelda), Roger (Julie), Harvey, Eugene (Dolores) Alois (Alice), Vernon (Loretta), Verena (Leo) Lucy (Marvin), Joanne (Larry), Irene and infant Blonigen; sister-in-law, Delores Blonigen; brother-in-law, Donald Kohlman; nieces and nephews.



Visitation: Bernice's family welcomes relatives and friends for a time of visitation at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Merrill Ave., Fond du Lac, on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:45 AM.



Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated following visitation on Thursday at St. Mary's Catholic Church at 12:00 Noon.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Holy Family Parish.



The family wishes to thank the staff and volunteers at Hospice Home of Hope for the excellent care given to Bernice.



Online condolences may be shared at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from July 14 to July 15, 2019