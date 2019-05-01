Services
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Crawford Funeral Home
453 E. Park Street
Montello, WI
Memorial service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
3:00 PM
Crawford Funeral Home
453 E. Park Street
Montello, WI
Bernice C. Barrows


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bernice C. Barrows Obituary
Bernice C. Barrows

Fond du Lac, WI. - Bernice C. Barrows, age 94 of Fond du Lac (formerly of Montello) passed away Friday, April 26, 2019 at Agnesian Hospice House of Hope in Fond du Lac. A memorial service for her will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 3:00 PM at the Crawford Funeral Home, 453 E. Park Street, Montello with Pastor Thomas Behnke officiating. Visitation will be held from 2:00 PM until the hour of service. She will be laid to rest with her husband at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery in Union Grove at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to the family. Crawford Funeral and Cremation Service of Montello and Oxford is honored to be serving the family. www.CrawfordFH.com
