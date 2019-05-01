|
Bernice C. Barrows
Fond du Lac, WI. - Bernice C. Barrows, age 94 of Fond du Lac (formerly of Montello) passed away Friday, April 26, 2019 at Agnesian Hospice House of Hope in Fond du Lac. A memorial service for her will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 3:00 PM at the Crawford Funeral Home, 453 E. Park Street, Montello with Pastor Thomas Behnke officiating. Visitation will be held from 2:00 PM until the hour of service. She will be laid to rest with her husband at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery in Union Grove at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to the family. Crawford Funeral and Cremation Service of Montello and Oxford is honored to be serving the family. www.CrawfordFH.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on May 1, 2019