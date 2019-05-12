Services
Twohig Funeral Home - Fond du Lac
305 Fond du Lac Avenue
Fond Du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 921-0960
For more information about
Bernice Feucht
Bernice Feucht
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Twohig Funeral Home - Fond du Lac
305 Fond du Lac Avenue
Fond Du Lac, WI 54935

Celebration of Life
Monday, May 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Twohig Funeral Home - Fond du Lac
305 Fond du Lac Avenue
Fond Du Lac, WI 54935


More Obituaries for Bernice Feucht
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernice Feucht


1928 - 2019
Bernice Feucht Obituary
Bernice Feucht

Fond du Lac - Bernice M. Feucht (nee Block), 90, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the Hospice Home of Hope. She was born on September 13, 1928 in Mayville, WI, the daughter of the late Albert and Clara Block (nee Geschke). She married the late Raymond T. Feucht Sr. on November 29, 1947 at St. Andrew's Catholic Church in LeRoy. Bernice worked at St. Agnes Hospital, the Shoe Factory in Mayville, Wells Manufacturing in Fond du Lac, and Maysteel in Lomira. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing and making ceramics for family. Bernice also liked to watch Westerns. Above all else, she loved spending time with her family.

Those Bernice leaves behind to cherish her memory include her 10 children, Barbara (Kenneth) Sterr of Iron Ridge, Raymond F. Feucht Jr. of Campbellsport, Sandra (Alan) Haegler of Oakfield, Karen Dueling (special friend, Frank Collingwood) of Watertown, Rodney (Linda) Feucht of Florida, Daniel (Donna) Feucht of Appleton, Linda Gabrielson (special friend, Mike Gloudemans) of Fond du Lac, Deborah (Robert) Beesley of Iron River, WI, Beverly Missakian of Las Vegas, and David Feucht of Campbellsport; 22 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren, and 8 great-great grandchildren. She is further survived by her sister, Dorothy (Carl) Twardokus of Burnett; sister-in-law, Lorraine Feucht of LeRoy, and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Pearl Schwartz; brothers, Lester and Elmer Block; grandson, Robert Feucht; and son-in-law, David Gabrielson.

A celebration of Bernice's life will take place on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 7:00 pm at Twohig Funeral Home, 305 Fond du Lac Ave Fond du Lac, WI 54935. Bernice's family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home from 4:00 pm until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the Hospice Home of Hope.

Bernice's family would like to give a special thank you to the Hospice Home of Hope for their compassion and care.

Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on May 12, 2019
