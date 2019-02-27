Bernice L. Cook



Fond du Lac - Bernice L. Cook, 92, died Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Grancare Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Fond du Lac. She was born in Lomira on Saturday, April 24, 1926, a daughter of Frank and Margaret (Zingheim) Ries. On Monday, January 15, 1945, she married William "Billy" Cook at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Lomira. He preceded her in death on Saturday, July 7, 2018.



Survivors include five children, Sr. Kathy Cook of Bisbee, AZ, Nancy Fedenko of Fond du Lac, Chuck Cook of Brownsville, Julie Cook of Fond du Lac, and David (Kathy) Cook of Brownsville; seven grandchildren, Brian (Angie) Fedenko and Amy (Jeff) Hietpas, all of Oshkosh, Tina Cook-Sabel (Adrian) of Tallahassee, FL, Josh Cook (Amber) of Milwaukee, Katie Cook of Oshkosh, Christina (Chris) Michael of Snellville, GA and Ryan (Shara) Cook of Andover, MN; 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild with another due in May. She is further survived by her sister, Beatrice (Bud) Schill; brother, Pat Ries (Janet Zamzow); and many nieces and nephews who loved her very much.



Bernice was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Margaret; her husband of 74 years, Billy; two sons-in-law, Donald "Puppy" Fedenko and Jeffrey "Duffy" Bellmer; a grandson, Cody Hietpas; twin great-great-grandchildren, Carson and Presley Thomas; and her step-mother, Veronica Ries.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Mary's Parish in Lomira.



Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 23, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 653 Milwaukee St. in Lomira. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, beginning at 11:00 AM with burial to follow in the parish cemetery.



Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Feb. 27 to Mar. 20, 2019