Bernice M. Sampson



Rosendale - Bernice M. (Kopf) Sampson, 93, formerly of Rosendale, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019 at St. Agnes Hospital.



She was born on January 3, 1926, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Clarence and Martha Ott Kopf. Due to the early death of her parents, Bernice spent seven years at Lutheran Children's Home in Waverly, IA. She was a graduate of Fond du Lac Senior High School, Class of 1945. On December 25, 1945, she married Merwin Charles Sampson at Immanuel-Trinity Lutheran Church. He preceded her in death on November 17, 2013.



Bernice was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Rosendale. She worked as a CNA for ten years at Care Center East and Fond du Lac Health Care Center. Her hobbies and interest included crocheting, tending her flower and vegetable gardens, square dancing, playing cards and she loved fishing with her husband.



She is survived by her son, Bruce Sampson of Butte Mortes, her brother, Robert Kopf of Fond du Lac, seven nephews: Gary (Linda) Kopf, Donald (Linda) Kopf, Dean (Elvira) Kopf, Mark (Heidi) Kopf, James (Karen) Kopf, Brian (Cheryl) Kopf and Scott Kopf, and numerous great nieces and nephews.



She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her infant daughter, Wanda Sampson, her brother, Orman Kopf, her sister Elaine Kopf, and her sister in-law, Loraine Kopf.



FUNERAL: Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Rosendale Cemetery, with Rev. Charles Thompson officiating. Cremation has taken place.



Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420 Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from July 2 to July 3, 2019