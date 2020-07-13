Bernice Mary Seaman
Waupun - Bernice Mary Seaman, 84, of Waupun, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020 at the Christian Home in Waupun.
Bernice was born August 3, 1935 in Columbus, WI the daughter of Edwin and Agnella Moreth Link. Bernice was the oldest of three daughters. She was a 1952 graduate of Columbus High School and a 1956 graduate of Edgewood College of the Sacred Heart in Madison with a degree in Business Education. Her first year of teaching was at Shiocton High School. Berice then taught at Juneau High School for eight years. It was in Juneau that she met her husband, John "Jack" Seaman, and they were married on July 21, 1962. In 1968 they moved to Mercer, WI where Jack bought a barber shop. When their youngest child entered first grade Bernice wanted to return to teaching and accepted a job in Waupun. She taught there for 21 years, first at the high school in the business department and then at the middle school and during the last six years taught computer keyboarding and other computer applications. Bernice enjoyed knitting, crafts, quilting, and crossword puzzles. She and Jack also enjoyed bowling and golfing together. Bernice was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Waupun and served as a part-time organist for a number of years. She was also involved with a number of church activities and services. Bernice was a Waupun Lioness member and belonged to the Dodge County Area Retired Educators Association.
Bernice is survived by her children: Anthony (Cindy) Seaman of Whitefish Bay, WI, Kathleen (Peter) Johnsen of Fitchburg, WI, and Michael (Kari) Seaman of Pittsburgh, PA; grandsons: Benji and Brody Seaman, Grant Johnsen, and Eli and Noah Seaman; her sisters: Marian (Kenneth) Mann of Mukwonago, WI and Joyce (Ronald) Graff of Sun Prairie, WI; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, James and Delores Kosanke; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Bernice was preceded in death by her husband, Jack in 2014; an infant son at birth, Peter; a son, David Seaman; her parents; and her grandparents.
Private family services for Bernice Seaman will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Waupun. Burial will be held at St. Joseph's Cemetery in East Bristol, WI.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family.
for further information and to send condolences.