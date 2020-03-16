|
Bertha "Berdie" A. Foster
Fond du Lac - Bertha "Berdie" A. Foster, 93, formerly of Fond du Lac, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Oakwood Manor in Oshkosh.
She was born on March 31, 1926, the daughter of Emmanuel and Amalie (Mill) Stieben. On June 4, 1960, she married James D. Foster. He preceded her in death on January 12, 2008.
Bertha was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Fond du Lac. Bertha had a wonderful sense of humor, loved to laugh, and was fun to be with. She enjoyed fishing and being in the Northwoods in Wisconsin. She was very artistic and enjoyed sketching and painting.
She is survived by her sister, June (Lawrence) Lowther and her brother, Edwin Stieben of Las Vegas, NV, her brother-in-law Gordon Tellock, and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, James, her sisters: Mary and Emma Stieben, Dorothy Gartman, and Martha Tellock, three brothers: Alex, Emil and Frederick Stieben and sister-in-law Lee Stieben.
Private services will be held at Kurki Funeral Chapel on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Burial will be in Rienzi Cemetery.
A special thank you to the staff at Oakwood Manor for all the wonderful care they gave Berdie.
