Bertha "Bertie" Johnson
Campbellsport - Bertha "Bertie" Johnson, 89, of Campbellsport, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, September 19, 2019. She was born on November 6, 1929, the daughter of Anton and Pauline Olbrys. On April 29, 1950, Bertie married George W. Johnson and from that day forward they dairy farmed and raised their family in the Town of Ashford.
Bertie worked hard with George farming; making many meals for the hired farm help. She lived for her family, making sure that everyone was ok. She was most proud of her family and making sure that George and her legacy will live on for many generations with the life they built together. Bertie enjoyed her weekly phone calls with Ann, Helen and Gloria and loved sitting on her front porch reminiscing about the good old days.
Survivors include her daughters Janie Johnson of Lomira and Mary Ellen (Dave) Goss of Crystal Lake, IL, son Dan (Tracy) Johnson of Campbellsport, son-in-law Jeff Karoses, daughter-in-law Donna Johnson, her grandchildren Nicole, Valerie (John), Erin (Danny), Tim, Tony, Emily (Ryan), Jake, James (Molly), Caitlain (CJ) and Nate, her great grandchildren Treyton, Kaila, Summer, Marshall. Aiyana and baby Charlotte due in January, special nephew Dick (Dawn) Olbrys, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband George on July 18, 2006, daughters Georgene and Carol, son Jim, grandson Chris, great granddaughter Stella, mother and father-in-law, brothers and sisters. Bertie was the last of her generation of the Olbrys and Johnson families.
Visitation will be Tuesday, September 24th from 1:00 to 2:00 pm with a funeral service at 2:00 pm at the Shrine of Rest Mausoleum Chapel in Ledgeview Memorial Park, Fond du Lac. Rev. Mark Jones will officiate and entombment will follow at the mausoleum.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Sept. 22, 2019