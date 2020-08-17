1/
Beth A. (Thurston) Strauss
1957 - 2020
Beth A. (Thurston) Strauss

Fond du Lac - On Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 1:15 PM, heaven gained a new angel, Beth (Thurston) Strauss. She was born on November 2, 1957, the daughter of Bonnie and Edgar Miller, and Rolland Thurston. She was a wife, daughter, mother, and grandmother.

Beth fought a long and hard battle with a multitude of medical issues, which eventually won. Despite all the ups and downs, Beth never let them get her down. She always had a comment or something smart to say, even when times were rough. She touched many people lives and was never afraid to speak her mind.

She is survived by her husband, David Strauss; three children, Katie Strauss, Joeleen Vera, and Antony Vera; nine grandchildren, Evangeline Saunders, Gretta Saunders, Billy Harris, Bethanie Harris, Blake Matamoros, Bastian Grover, Bridgett Friger, and Kent Vera; and many other friends and family.

Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. She will be missed by all.

Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
August 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
