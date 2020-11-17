Betty C. Abitz
Fond du Lac - Betty C. Abitz (Buchta) 78, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 at St. Agnes Hospital.
She was born on August 19, 1942, the daughter of Frank and Frances Wondra Buchta. On May 1st, 1965 she married Kenneth G. Abitz, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Lomira, Wisconsin
Betty loved to plant flowers every spring and feed the birds all year round. Sitting on the patio with her loved ones enjoying her beautiful backyard was a treasure to her. Watching the Brewers, Packers, Badgers and Bucks with her family and friends in the comfort of her home was something she looked forward to. Watching her son play baseball and her daughter creating new crafts was something she also loved to watch. As a grandma she never missed a softball game, talent show or choral concert. She loved giving out jelly beans to her great grandsons every time they would come for a visit.
She is survived by her husband Kenneth G. Abitz of Fond du Lac, daughter Michelle Abitz of Fond du Lac, Son Kent (Theresa) Abitz of Howards Grove. Grandchildren Elizabeth Schultz and Katelyn (Brittany) Schultz both of Fond du Lac. Great Grandchildren Aden, Klaus and Frankie. Special sister Brenda (Lee) Pickart of Beaver Dam; nieces Angelica Grebel and Rebecca Pickart, both of Beaver Dam; special sister-in-law Christine (Andy) Humleker of Eldorado and is further survived by other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, in-laws, infant grandson and other relatives.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date, to share your favorite stories and memories of Betty once the threat of Covid-19 is under control.
