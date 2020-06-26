Betty Casper



Kiel - Betty J. Casper, age 77, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at WillowPark Place in New Holstein where she had been a resident for the past 2 years. She was born August 26, 1942 in the town of St. Peter, daughter of the late Lyle Pitzen & Esther (Kraus) Pitzen Halbach. Betty was a graduate of New Holstein High School with the class of 1960. On September 16, 1961 she married the late Kenneth J. Casper at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in New Holstein. She was employed at Evans in Kiel for many years until her retirement. Betty enjoyed her many card clubs with friends, bunko, Home & Community Education club and volunteer work at S.S. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. Spending time with her grandchildren was her pride & joy.



Survivors include four sons; David Casper of Kiel, Kevin (Debbie) Casper of Kiel, Cary (Patti) Casper of Kiel, John (Sherri) Casper of Sun Prairie; four grandchil-dren; Lauren, Olivia, Morgan & Trent Casper. Betty is further survived by her brothers and sisters; Mary Schnell of Kiel, Lyle (Sue) Pitzen of Kiel, Chris (Tom) Diedrich of Kiel, Gary Pitzen of Elkhart Lake, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; Donna Casper of Kiel, Kathy Casper of Kiel, Paul Meyer of Brillion, Judy Peter of Elkhart Lake, Rachael Becker of New Holstein, Jane (Ronald) Binversie of Cleveland, Tom Casper (Ryan Cousins), Australia, Mary (Dennis) Dedering of Kiel, Paul (Sue) Casper of Kiel, Ann (Greg) Behr of New Holstein, many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.



Preceding her in death were her husband; Kenneth J. Casper, her parents; Lyle and Esther Pitzen, grandson; Trevor J. Casper, brother; Mark Pitzen, brothers-in-law; Robert Schnell, Dennis Peter, Gary Becker, Donald Casper, Wayne Casper, Joseph Casper, sister-in-law; Kathryn Meyer, father-in-law and mother-in-law; Sylvester and Ruth Casper; stepfather; Melvin Halbach Sr.



Due to the Covid-19 restrictions along with consideration of Betty's family and relatives; a private funeral mass and burial took place at the S.S. Peter & Paul Catholic Church and Cemetery on Saturday, June 27, 2020.



In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in her name.



Betty's family would like to express their sincere appreciation to WillowPark Place Assisted Living, Ascension Calumet Hospital & Hospice staff for the care and support given to her and our family.



Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) is a very rare neurodegenerative disorder and has no cure. Mom, without complaint, battled this disease for 8+ years - her faith, strength and determination is inspirational to us all.



Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home, Kiel is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store