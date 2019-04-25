Betty D. Leichtfuss



Van Dyne - Betty D. Leichtfuss, 88, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center.



She was born August 22, 1930, to Clarence and Edna (Hackbarth) Spiering, in Fond du Lac. On September 4, 1948, she married Lennard H. Leichtfuss, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Nekimi. Married 66 years they farmed together in the town of Eldorado their entire life and formed a corporation. She served as treasurer of Leichtfuss Gang Inc.



She is survived by two sons: Russell (Nanette) of Van Dyne, Terrell (Lynn) of Winneconne; four daughters: Cheryl (Robert) Paff of Punta Gorda, FL, Wanda (Rick) Earles of Canfield, OH, Sheila (Stuart) Eden of Valparaiso, IN, and Dr. Rebecca Leichtfuss (Dr. James Ropicky) of Wales, WI; 13 grandchildren: Laura (Doug Jr. ) Prunty, Jeremy Leichtfuss, Kristy (Jamie) Vermeer, Tammy (Steve) Brooks, Tony (Kristine) Leichtfuss, Troy Leichtfuss, Timothy and Melissa Bryson, Beth Earles, Becca (Shaun) Kayyali, Shannon and Sydney Eden and Cole Ropicky; 16 great-grandchildren; two sisters: Shirley (Ronald ) Potratz, Darlene Wilber all of Oshkosh, and many nieces, nephews and friends.



She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Lennard, one infant daughter, one grandson Brent Earles, one brother Howard Spiering and her sister Sharon Schuhart.



VISITATION: Friends may call on Saturday, April 27, 2019, from 9:30 - 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, N7987 Town Hall Road, Eldorado.



FUNERAL: Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, with Rev. Aaron Odya officiating. Burial will follow in Lake View Memorial Cemetery.



Memorials in Betty's name may be directed to St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Eldorado.



Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420 Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary