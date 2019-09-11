|
|
Betty E. Anding
Mayville - Betty E. Anding, 94, of Mayville, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Prairie Ridge Assisted Living in Mayville with her grandson Scott by her side.
A visitation will take place on Saturday, September 14th at the Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Sara Gillespie officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery in Mayville.
Betty was born the daughter of Chester and Alta (Ferdon) Romain on June 11, 1925 in Catawba, WI. She was a graduate of Marshfield High School. Betty was united in marriage with Oris A. Anding on March 2, 1946 in Marshfield. Betty was a secretary for the Mayville School District for 38 years.
Betty was a faithful member of St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church in Mayville where she served on the church council and was a member of the choir and bell choir. She was a member of the Mayville American Legion Auxiliary choir. Betty received the Mayville High School Katie Award and Betty was a huge Mayville sports fan. Music was a lifelong passion, she also loved reading.
She will be missed by her daughters; Dr. Kathleen (Mike) Jones of Apple Valley, CA, Peggy (Chuck) Schultz of Sun Prairie, Pat (Gene) Frings of Mayville and Susan (Paul) Anderson of Carpentersville, IL, grandchildren; Dr. Sara (Jon) Keenan-Smith, Christopher Damiani, Jeff Pieper, Scott (special friend Jennifer Charles) Pieper, Melisa (Tom) Gmirek, Christina (Chuck) White and Abby (Ron) Kessler, great-grandchildren; Joshua Buske, Sam Gmirek, Aubrey White, and Keaton White, and her great-great-grandchildren; Landen and Talon Buske.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Oris in 1994, her brother Warren, and her special friend Louise Mack.
If desired, memorials may be directed to the Mayville Public Library Building Fund.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the Prairie Ridge Assisted Living care givers.
The Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. To make an online condolence or for more information visit www.KoepsellFH.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Sept. 11, 2019