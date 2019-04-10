Services
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street
Waupun, WI 53963
920-324-3071
Calling hours
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street
Waupun, WI 53963
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
12:30 PM
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street
Waupun, WI 53963
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Heideman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Heideman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Betty Heideman Obituary
Betty Heideman

Fond du Lac - Betty Putz Heideman passed away April 8, 2019 at Grancare Nursing Home in Fond du Lac.

Betty's greatest pleasure in life was her family. She also enjoyed being creative with her sewing, traveling, reading, and going to the casino. She farmed with her husband, Lawrence for 36 years.

Betty is survived by children: Linda (Dale) Bath, Nancy (Cary) Ramthun, and Jeff (Mari) Heideman; seven grandchildren: Amanda, Shelly, Travis, Kristina, Dustin, Laura, and Sara; and eight great-grandchildren.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Heideman in 1986.

Funeral services for Betty Heideman will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun with Deacon Willie Heideman officiating. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Saturday at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of service.

Memorials may be directed to Agnesian Hospice Hope.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now