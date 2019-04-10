|
Betty Heideman
Fond du Lac - Betty Putz Heideman passed away April 8, 2019 at Grancare Nursing Home in Fond du Lac.
Betty's greatest pleasure in life was her family. She also enjoyed being creative with her sewing, traveling, reading, and going to the casino. She farmed with her husband, Lawrence for 36 years.
Betty is survived by children: Linda (Dale) Bath, Nancy (Cary) Ramthun, and Jeff (Mari) Heideman; seven grandchildren: Amanda, Shelly, Travis, Kristina, Dustin, Laura, and Sara; and eight great-grandchildren.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Heideman in 1986.
Funeral services for Betty Heideman will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun with Deacon Willie Heideman officiating. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Saturday at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
Memorials may be directed to Agnesian Hospice Hope.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Apr. 10, 2019