Betty J. Hawley
Betty J. Hawley

Fond du Lac - Betty J. Hawley, 87, of Fond du Lac, was called home by her Lord on Tuesday, September 29th, 2020 at the Fond du Lac Lutheran Home, Fond du Lac.

She was born on October 5th, 1932, in Milwaukee, a daughter of Jay and Mollie (Zalar) Wright. On May 9th, 1953 she married Jack E. Hawley at St. Mary Help of Christians Rectory in West Allis. They shared 54 wonderful years together. Betty and Jack were long-time members of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, North Fond du Lac.

She is survived by a son, Mark (Jennifer) Hawley of Fond du Lac, two grandchildren; Alexandra Hawley of Richmond, VA and Zachariah Hawley of Oshkosh, WI. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Jack, two sons; Keith and Doug, and her granddaughter Jaclyn.

According to Betty's wishes, a private service will be held at Kurki Funeral Chapel, 31 E. Division Street, Fond du Lac, with Reverend Thomas Behnke officiating. Burial will follow at Estabrooks Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1010 Adams Avenue, North Fond du Lac, Wisconsin 54937.

Psalm 31:24 - Be strong and take heart, all you who hope in the Lord.

Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkifuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Sep. 30 to Oct. 2, 2020.
