Betty J. Lemke



Fond du Lac - Betty Jane (Kietzman) Lemke, 90, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac.



She was born on July 16, 1928, a daughter of William and Amanda (Theil) Kietzman in Oshkosh WI. She was the oldest of three children.



Betty started working at the age of sixteen for the telephone company in Oshkosh as a phone operator. She continued her career with AT&T for thirty-five years.



She met her husband Lloyd at the phone company. They were married in 1956, at Martin Luther Church in Oshkosh, WI.



She was a member at Faith Lutheran Church of Fond du Lac.



She was an avid reader and a daily visitor of the Fond du Lac Pubic Library. She also enjoyed sewing and loved her flower gardens and watching birds on their many feeders. She also loved spending time with her family and grand dogs.



She is survived by her husband Lloyd Lemke; son Stephen Lemke; daughters, Liane (Dave) Iwanski, Sarah (Mark) Radtke; and one grandson Michael Lemke; two brothers, Ralph (Bess) Kietzman and Loren (Diane) Kietzman.



She is preceded in death by her parents and several in-laws.



Cremation has taken place. Visitation will be at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935 on Thursday, March 14th, 2019, from 3-6 PM. A memorial service will follow the visitation at the funeral home at 6:00 PM.



A private family interment will occur at Ledgeview Memorial Park on a later date.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Betty's name to Hospice Home of Hope of Fond du Lac or Faith Lutheran Church of Fond du Lac.



The family would like to thank the staff of Woodlands Senior Park and the staff of Hospice Home of Hope who were so wonderful and supportive to Betty and her family.



