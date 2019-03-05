Betty Jane Snyder



Fond du Lac - Betty Jane Snyder, age 69, of Eden, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 2, 2019, with her family by her side following a lengthy illness. She was born on April 26, 1949, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Merlin and Florence (Baganz) Hodorff. On July 1, 1967, she married Rick Snyder in Campbellsport. Betty worked at True Value, All About Life, and Villa Loretto. She enjoyed gardening, bird watching, wildlife, online word game, and watching Hallmark movies but most of all Betty loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Survivors include her husband Rick of Eden; two daughters, Tina (Jason) Schmidt of Fond du Lac, Jennifer (Chad) Minnier of Eden; five grandchildren, Ryan Snyder, Nick (Megan) Wehle, Brittany Snyder, Tristen Hildebrand, Devlin Hildebrand; three great-grandchildren, Owen Ballwanz, Raelyn Wehle, and Quinn Wehle; one sister, Marilyn (David) Krueger of North Fond du Lac; special niece, Debra (Ed) Leonard of Dotyville; one brother-in-law, Danny Snyder; special friend, Sue Hildebrand; and many other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Steven Snyder; one sister, Carolyn Muckerheide; two brothers, James Hodorff and Dennis Hodorff; sister-in-law, Bonnie (Lyle) Krug; brother-in-law, William Snyder.



Visitation will take place on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, from 3-7 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. A funeral service will take place on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home. Visitation will take place on Thursday at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until the time of services. Entombment will follow the service at Ledgeview Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.



Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary