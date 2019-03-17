Betty L. Dehn



Fond du Lac - Betty L. Dehn, age 90, of Fond du Lac, died Friday, March 15, 2019, at Hospice Home of Hope. She was born on March 9, 1929, in Oshkosh, the daughter of John and Ella (Hanneman) Lautenschlager. On August 4, 1947, she married Norman F. "Bud" Dehn in Oshkosh. He preceded her in death on May 21, 2001. Betty worked for many years at the Oakfield Canning Company. She enjoyed watching westerns and some sci-fi and reading gossip magazines. Most of all Betty enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Survivors include two daughters, Deborah (Bradley) Miller of Fond du Lac, Sandra (Vince) Swederske of Fond du Lac; two sons, Bruce Dehn of Neenah, Michael Dehn of Fond du Lac; two daughters-in-law, Kay Dehn of Green Bay, Lynne Dehn of Beaver Dam; thirteen grandchildren; twenty-one great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Lois Hoeft of Omro, Ione Harrand of Rio Rancho, NM; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two sons, Dennis and Mark; one sister, Phyllis.



Visitation will take place on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, from 4-6 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. A funeral service will follow the visitation at the funeral home at 6:00 PM. Cremation will follow the service and interment will take place at a later date at Avoca Cemetery, Oakfield, WI.



Special thanks to the entire staff at Hospice Home of Home for everything they have done for Betty over the last year.



Additional information and guestbook can be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary