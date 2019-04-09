Services
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
1:30 PM
Betty L. Schroeder Obituary
Betty L. Schroeder

Fond du Lac - Betty Lou Schroeder, 85, of Fond du Lac, died on Friday, April 5, 2019, at St. Agnes Hospital.

She was born on September 1, 1933, in Plymouth, WI, the daughter of Elmer and Helen (Stranen) Oleson. On December 8, 1956, she married David J. Schroeder.

Betty worked as a secretary at Banner Feed Mill, was a Matron at the Fond du Lac County Jail and a clerk at Fashionbug Plus. She enjoyed spending winters in Ft. Myers, FL and her summers at Westward Ho Campground. Betty loved dancing, bowling and playing bingo.

She is survived by her nephews: Bill (Mona) Averbeck and Dick (Melinda) Averbeck; her niece, Judy (Jim) Flood and many great and great great nephews and nieces.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Dave, her father and mother-in-law and sister and brother-in-law.

VISITATION: Friends may call on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel, 31 East Division Street, Fond du Lac.

FUNERAL: Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel, with her nephew Rev. Richard Averbeck officiating. Burial will follow in Rienzi Cemetery.

Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Apr. 9, 2019
