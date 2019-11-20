Services
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Francis Home Chapel
33 Everett Street
Fond du Lac, WI
Betty Lou Taylor


1939 - 2019
Betty Lou Taylor Obituary
Betty Lou (Overall) Taylor, 80, passed away peacefully November 19, 2019, at St Francis Home in Fond du Lac, WI. She was born on January 1, 1939 in Pampa, Texas.

On January 21, 1960, Betty married Kenneth D. Taylor at First Assembly of God in Pampa, TX. She was an Army spouse, traveling the World for over 20 years. She also enjoyed teaching piano up until last year.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, Elting Overall and Blanche (Tedford) Overall, husband Kenneth in 2012; son Scott in 1989; and her brother Robert Overall.

Betty is survived by a daughter Kimberly (James) Cinnamon of Wisconsin; granddaughters Cassandra (Emmanuel) House of Washington; Bethany Cinnamon of Wisconsin and grandson Eric Cinnamon of Wisconsin; great grandchildren Layla, Ryder and Mason House of Washington; several nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

She will be missed by everyone whose lives she has touched. She was a kind and grateful woman of God.

SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, November 22, 2019 at St. Francis Home Chapel, 33 Everett Street, Fond du Lac at 2:00 PM. Burial will take place in Greenwood Memorial Park, Fort Worth, TX.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial in Betty's name to the Congregation of Sisters of St Agnes. https://www.csasisters.org.

Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
