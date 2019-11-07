|
Beverly A. Meilahn
Fond du Lac - Beverly A. "Nanny" Meilahn, 83, of Fond du Lac, died on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at home surrounded by her family.
She was born on December 4, 1935, in Fond du Lac, a daughter of DeWayn F. and Veletta Dunn Hansen. On June 30, 1957, she married Donald Urban. They parted ways. On May 14, 1976, Bev married Clarence "Goat" R. Meilahn at Church of Peace in Fond du Lac. He preceded her in death in April 3, 1994.
Beverly was a member of Immanuel-Trinity Lutheran Church and Eagles Aerie #270. She belonged to a women's bowling league for many years. Bev was a great cook, and when she cooked, it was for an army, with her favorite dish being German potato salad. She also enjoyed volunteering and baking special occasion cakes. Bev was always willing to help those in need. She loved her trip with Mary and the Gang to the Casino for a getaway.
She is survived by three daughters: Brenda (Bruce) Abrahamson of Fond du Lac, Donna (Michael) Elgeti of Redgranite, Laurie Kraemer of Oshkosh; four grandchildren: Chad (Michelle) Abrahamson, Adam (Ashley Zimpher) Abrahamson, Melissa (Jason) Kraemer, and Bobbie Jo Kraemer; ten great-grandchildren: Aiden, Noah, Cole, Gage, Kyrie, Kayda, Lylyeann, Javin, Ethan and Zoey; six stepchildren: Kenneth (Mary) Meilahn, Diane Baier, Richard Meilahn, David Meilahn, Daniel Meilahn, and Tom Meilahn; very special step-grandchildren: Tammy, Angela and Amy and step great-grandchildren, two brothers: Wayne (Judy) Hansen of Van Dyne and Dale (Tonja) Hansen of Fond du Lac; and two sisters-in-law, Judi Hansen of Waupun and Elaine Hansen of Van Dyne and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Clarence; two brothers: LuVern Hansen and Jerry "Tiny" Hansen; and a stepson, Jim Meilahn.
We would like to especially thank Amy Schwartz, Mary Meilahn, Linda Timm, also Mary Tackett of Visiting Angels for the loving care and compassion that they showed Bev. We would also like to thank Connie, Sue, Tammy and Cassandra of Generation Hospice and friends and neighbors for their kind care in her final days.
VISITATION: Friends and family may call from 10:00 - 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 31 East Division Street, Fond du Lac.
FUNERAL: Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory, with Outreach Chaplain Karen Kraus officiating.
Burial will be in Empire Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to Empire Cemetery Association.
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019