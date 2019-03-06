|
Beverly A. Westenberg
Rhinelander - Beverly A. Westenberg, age 82, a 28-year resident of St. Germain, WI and formerly of Rosendale, WI, passed away on February 24, 2019 in Rhinelander, WI. Beverly was born on February 29, 1936 in Carnes, Iowa to Cornelius and Tena Peters. She graduated from Central College in Pella, Iowa and Physical Therapy School from Northwestern University in Evanston, IL. She married her husband: Duane "Wes" Westenberg on October 31, 1968 in Nashua, Iowa at the Little Brown Church in the Vale. She was an active member of the St. Germain Evangelical Free Church in St. Germain, WI and previously the Conover Evangelical Free Church. Beverly enjoyed being on the lake, fishing, baking, and gardening. She especially enjoyed visiting with her many friends. She was preceded in death by her son: Brad; her parents; sisters: Joan and Esther; and brother: Wilbur. She is survived by her husband: Duane "Wes" Westenberg of St. Germain, WI; sons: Mark (Terri) Westenberg of Fond du Lac, WI and Scott (Cheryl) Westenberg of Green Bay, WI; grandchildren: Kelsey of Chicago, IL, Danielle of Minneapolis, MN, Chad of Brookfield, WI and Julia of Fond du Lac, WI; and many friends. A memorial service will be held at 12:00 Noon on March 9, 2019 at the St. Germain Evangelical Free Church in St. Germain, WI. Visitation 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials to Operation Smile are appreciated by the Westenberg family.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Mar. 6, 2019