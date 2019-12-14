|
Beverly J. Beekman
Fond du Lac - Beverly J. Beekman, 89, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Fond du Lac Lutheran Home.
She was born on July 30, 1930, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Charles and Hazel Haedrick Glasser. On December 4, 1948, she married James Beekman at Division Street Methodist Church. He preceded her in death on September 4, 2019.
Beverly was a graduate of Fond du Lac High School. She worked at Infant Socks, Prange and Prange Way in Fond du Lac. She was a life-long member of Covenant United Methodist Church. She was active in teaching Sunday School and was a member of Heritage Circle. Beverly enjoyed craft shows, going to Brewers games, traveling and camping.
She is survived by her son, Richard (Paula) Beekman of Fond du Lac, her grandchildren: Chad (Stephanie) Beekman of Campbellsport and Amy (Ben) LaBouve of Hingham, WI; six great-grandchildren: Caleb and Chase Beekman and Max, Qyn, Sam and Emi LaBouve; and nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her brother Melvin (Linda) Glasser and her sister Geraldine (Floyd) Duncan, Sr.
VISITATION: Friends may call on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. at Covenant United Methodist Church, 20 North Marr Street, Fond du Lac.
FUNERAL: Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at Covenant United Methodist Church, with Rev. Joel Deaner-Rogers officiating. Burial will follow at Estabrooks Cemetery.
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019