Beverly J. Jacobson
Brownsville - Beverly J. Jacobson (nee Marohl), age 87, of Brownsville passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Hope Health and Rehabilitation in Lomira with her family by her side.
Beverly was born the daughter of Herman J. and Evelyn A. (Baehler) Marohl on July 2, 1932 on her grand parents farm in the town of Byron. She was a 1950 graduate of Mayville High School. She then went on to graduate from Dodge Co. Normal School in 1952 and continued on to UW Platteville and Marian College. Beverly was united in marriage to Harry A. Jacobson on May 27, 1961 at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Mayville. She went on to become a school teacher for 11 years teaching at Riverview, Brownsville Public, and Herman Consolidated Schools.
Beverly was a past member of Brownsville Fireman's Auxiliary, Brownsville Community Club Volunteers serving as past President. She was an active member of St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Mayville and served her church in the Dorcas Society and the LWML Women in Mission. Beverly was also the past President of the Dodge County Teachers Association.
Beverly is survived by her husband Harry of Fond du Lac. Her daughter Terri of Brownsville. Her special cousin- Nancy (Dean) Conger of Oakfield. Her God Children- Laurie Trepanier of Fond du Lac, Matthew Westphal of Brownsville, Rhonda Strook of Fond du Lac, Amanda Manthey of Pardeeville, Daniel Cowles of Griffen, GA. Her sister-in-law Virginia Armour of Wait Park, MN., The family dog 'Mollie', one niece, 5 nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A funeral service for Beverly will take place on Saturday, January 11 at 11 a.m. at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, 450 Bridge St., Mayville with the Rev. Allen Behnke officiating. Visitation will take place on Saturday, January 11 from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. at the church in Mayville.. Burial will take place at St. John Cemetery in Mayville.
Memorials may be directed to St. John Ev. Lutheran Church Living Trust, Agnesian Hospice, and WLA- Student Assistance Fund.
Special thanks to 'Home Instead' especially Janet Lauber, Her physical therapist Emily and Wade, and nurse Adam from Agnesian Home Care , the staff at 'Brightstar' especially Susan. Thank you to the doctors, nurses, and staff at St. Agnes Hospital floor 5 West and the Brownsville First Responders. Also to Agnesian Hospice and their nurse Emily. Finally, a special thanks to Beverly's special neighbors Ron and Julie Freitag.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information please visit www.KoepsellFH.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020