Beverly J. Olson
1941 - 2020
Beverly J. Olson

Fond du Lac - Beverly J. Olson, age 79, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at St. Agnes Hospital. She was born on May 8, 1941, in Milwaukee, the daughter of William and Theresa Mundt. On October 15, 1960 she married Raymond Olson. He preceded her in death on November 29, 2010. Bev loved spending time at her cottage on Lake Puckaway but most of all loved spending time with her two grandsons and her great-granddaughter.

Survivors include one son, Scott (Shannon) Olson of North Fond du Lac; one daughter, Tamara (Dave) Perron of Fond du Lac; two grandsons, Eric (Lindsey) Perron of Fond du Lac, Kyle Perron of Ripon; one great-granddaughter, Lily Jo; two brothers, William Mundt, and Ronald (Jan) Mundt; one sister, Sally (William) Kiekhaefer; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and one sister, Pat.

Cremation has taken place. There will be no visitation or services.

Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
August 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
