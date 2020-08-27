Beverly J. Olson
Fond du Lac - Beverly J. Olson, age 79, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at St. Agnes Hospital. She was born on May 8, 1941, in Milwaukee, the daughter of William and Theresa Mundt. On October 15, 1960 she married Raymond Olson. He preceded her in death on November 29, 2010. Bev loved spending time at her cottage on Lake Puckaway but most of all loved spending time with her two grandsons and her great-granddaughter.
Survivors include one son, Scott (Shannon) Olson of North Fond du Lac; one daughter, Tamara (Dave) Perron of Fond du Lac; two grandsons, Eric (Lindsey) Perron of Fond du Lac, Kyle Perron of Ripon; one great-granddaughter, Lily Jo; two brothers, William Mundt, and Ronald (Jan) Mundt; one sister, Sally (William) Kiekhaefer; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and one sister, Pat.
Cremation has taken place. There will be no visitation or services.
