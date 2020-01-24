|
Beverly J. Trtan
Fond du Lac - Beverly Joan Trtan was the heart of her family, a strong matriarch of unselfish love, enduring beauty, and biting wit. Born on June 14th, 1939 in Superior, Wisconsin, she spent much of her youth with Peggy Anderson and Joey Shea, both of whom were lifelong friends. After graduating high school, she married the love of her life, George Trtan. They spent one year in Belmont, before settling down in Fond du Lac. She found her calling in being an exceptional mother, and devoted her time to raising her four children. Being a true Gemini, she was all at once beautiful, loving, affectionate, irreverent, witty, and expressive. She was a voracious reader, an extraordinary cook, a gifted interior decorator, and a crossword-puzzle aficionado. Her greatest passion took the form of developing close and meaningful relationships with her grandchildren, all of whom absolutely adore her. Later in life, she found great joy in reconnecting with her brother, Larry, and established a weekly tradition of spending Friday afternoons on the phone with him.
She became ill in the final years of her life; however, she fought daily with courage, toughness, and might. She passed away peacefully on January 22, 2020, with her family at her side. She is survived by her four children, Kimberly, Vincent (Julian), John, and Jason; her granddaughters, Charlotte, Gabrielle, and Madeleine; her brother, Larry Cohen and her niece and two nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, George, her mother and father, two sisters, and her sister-in-law, Mary. The family would like to thank Peggy Anderson and Joyce and Harold Cohen for helping care for her throughout her illness. The family would also like to thank the lovely and compassionate caretakers at Hospice Home of Hope for making her final days with us happy and comfortable. Per her request, there will be a private, family-only service.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020