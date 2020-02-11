|
|
Beverly Kreuziger
Fond du Lac - Beverly A. Kreuziger (nee Nickel), 78, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Edenbrook Nursing Home. Beverly was born on June 18, 1941 in the Town of Trenton, the daughter of the late Edward and Alice Nickel (nee Guenther) and she married Charles Kreuziger on December 21, 1957. Beverly worked as a spot welder for Watertown Metals.
Beverly enjoyed spending time with family and friends, crossword puzzles, bird watching, trips to the casino and playing pinochle.
Those left behind to cherish her memory include her husband, Charles, children; Raymond Kreuziger (Sharlyne Tetzlaff), Charleen (Ted) Lamp, Rena Eldridge (Jim Haslow), and Michael (Julia) Kreuziger; nine grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; siblings, Carol Braker, and Sharon Nickel Prichard Stewart. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Arthur, Marvin, Vernon & Edward.
A memorial service in remembrance of Beverly will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 6:00 pm at Twohig Funeral Home, 305 Fond du Lac Ave Fond du Lac, WI. 54935. Beverly's family will greet relatives and friends from 4:00 pm until the time of the memorial service. Burial of cremated remains will take place at a later date at Highland Memorial Garden in Beaver Dam.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Agnesian HealthCare Foundation, 430 E. Division Street, Fond du Lac, Wisconsin 54935
Beverly's family extends their thank yous to the staff of Edenbrook Nursing Home and Agnesian Hospice Hope.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020