Beverly L. School
Kaukauna - Beverly L. School, age 90, of Kaukauna, passed away surrounded by her loving family on February 16, 2020. She was born on October 13, 1929, daughter of the late Ernest and Lydia (Nehring) Rosenow.
Beverly's faith and country were very important to her. She was the past president of the Women's Church United, long-time and very active member of Immanuel United Church of Christ, Kaukauna, and lifetime member of the women's VFW auxiliary. Beverly enjoyed quilting, crafting of any kind and playing cards. She was an avid sports fan, always cheering for the Brewers, Packers, Badgers and Bucks. She loved her family dearly and especially adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Beverly is survived by her children: Alan (Laura) Sampson, Ohio, Karen Miller, Craig (Diane) Sampson, Sandy (special friend, Dave Munes) Sampson and Kevin (Crystal) Sampson; many grandchildren and even more great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Carol (Jerry) Huck; step daughter, Sharon (Jerry) Putnin; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Beverly was preceded in death by her sons: Ronald and Gary Sampson; her parents, Ernest and Lydia Rosenow; former husband, Richard Sampson; husband, Melvin School; special friend, Ray Hernke; siblings: Beulah (Harvey) Coenen and Melvin (Delores) Rosenow; and many brothers and sisters-in-law.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home KAUKAUNA LOCATION, 2401 Fieldcrest Drive. Visitation will continue on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Immanuel United Church of Christ, 510 Sullivan Ave., Kaukauna, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Kaukauna. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
Beverly's family would like to extend a special thank you to the entire staff at Theda Clark in Neenah for the loving care that was given to Beverly during her stay there.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020