Billie J. Schinske
1928 - 2020
Billie J. Schinske

Fond du Lac - Billie J. Schinske, 92, of Fond du Lac, died Monday, October 26, 2020 at Adelaide Place in Fond du Lac. She was born in Blue Grove, Texas on June 9, 1928 to James and Matilda (Farmer) Hill. On November 9, 1956 Billie married Jack Schinske. He preceded her in death on April 11, 2001.

Billie enjoyed quilting, crocheting and baking bread.

Survivors include four children, Kathy Schinske (Dan Ode) of Klamath Falls, OR, Mike Schinske (Ashley Conger) of Fond du Lac, Chuck (Wendy) Schinske of Manitowoc and Janice (Brian) Hau of Van Dyne; eight grandchildren, Steve Ode and DJ Ode, Michelle Schinske and Jon Schinske, Brian Miller, Josh (Sandra) Jorgensen, Justin Hau and Brice (Dakota) Hau; five great-grandchildren, Kierra Miller, Mariah Kienbaum, Conner Shaw, Audrina Jorgensen and Lilliana Jorgensen; a sister, Fae Genthe Calloway; five sisters-in-law, Pat (Muggs) Gasparovic, Dodie Schinske, Sandi Becking, Gail Shannon and Vickie Schinske; a brother-in-law, Robert Schinske; and many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Matilda; husband, Jack; six siblings, Myrtle (Tonnie) Sorrels, Wayne (Clorissa) Hill, Chet (Lucille) Hill, Amos (Margie) Hill, Eunice (Dady) Reaves and Leamon (Merle) Childs; a brother-in-law, Richard Schinske; and two sisters-in-law, Sharon Schinske and Karen Schinske.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorials to be directed towards the planting of a tree in Billie's memory.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave. in Fond du Lac. A time of sharing will begin at 1:00 PM with cremation to follow. Due to Emergency Order #1 under Executive Order #82, masks are required while in attendance.

Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
NOV
1
Service
01:00 PM
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Memories & Condolences
October 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
