Bobby Ray Nolan

Valdosta, GA - Bobby Ray Nolan, age 80, of Valdosta, Georgia died on June 13, 2020 at his home after a short illness.

Mr. Nolan was born on June 23, 1939 in Pennington Gap, Virginia to the late Skelt and Thelma Nolan. Mr. Nolan was a Vietnam War Veteran who was proud of his 20 year career in the Army, retiring with the rank of CW2.

Survivors include his wife, Lillian Nolan, of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin; daughter, Angela Heding of Brookfield, Wisconsin; two sisters Louise Kappen of Burlingame, California, and Rosella Lundy of Pennington Gap, Virginia. His is also survived by four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; and by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and countless friends.

Mr. Nolan was preceded in death by a daughter, two brothers and two sisters.

Reflection Cremation and Funeral Services of Tifton, Georgia is in charge of arrangements.




Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.
