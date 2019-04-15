|
Bonnie Ann McKeough
Green Bay - Bonnie Ann McKeough, 87, Green Bay, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019. Visitation will be held at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., Green Bay, from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 17. Visitation will continue at St. Joseph Catholic Church, (936 Ninth St.) corner of Ninth St. and 12th Ave., Green Bay, from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, April 18, followed by the Mass of Resurrection at 11 a.m. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2019