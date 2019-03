Bonnie J. Bledsoe



Fond du Lac - Bonnie J. (Henslin) Bledsoe, age 67, of Fond du Lac, died on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at St. Agnes Hospital. She was born on July 24, 1951, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Loyle and Lois (Buchholz) Henslin. On December 28, 1974, she married Parvin Bledsoe in Phoenix, AZ. Bonnie enjoyed cross-stitching, crossword puzzles, watching TV and listening to music. Bonnie was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was very much loved and will be missed by all who knew her.



Survivors include her husband, Parvin Bledsoe; two children, Stacie (Alexander) Alvarado of Fond du Lac, Eric (Denise Raddatz) Bledsoe of Wauwatosa; one grandson, Alias Alvarado of Fond du Lac; one sister, Sandy (Tom) Fisher of Fond du Lac; one sister-in-law, Jacky (Maynard Hebert II) Henslin of Fond du Lac; brother-in-law, Larry (Geraldine) Bledsoe of Huntsville, AL; nieces, Lynette (Andy) Boyer of Knoxville, TN, Alisha (Eric) Abitz of Fond du Lac; nephews, Keith (Patricia) Bledsoe of Winchester, TN, Shaun (Danny) Fisher of Minneapolis, MN, Roan Henslin of Fond du Lac; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Jeffrey and Randy Henslin.



Visitation will take place on Saturday, March 9, 2019, from 10:00 AM until 12 noon at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. A funeral service will follow the visitation at the funeral home at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at Estabrooks Cemetery.



Additional information and guestbook can be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Mar. 3, 2019