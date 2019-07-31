|
Bonnie J. Dyksinski
Fond du Lac - Bonnie J. Dyksinski, age 86, of Fond du Lac, died Monday, July 29, 2019, at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Appleton. She was born on May 31, 1933, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Leonard and Lucille (Brandt) Schwartz. On October 12, 1957, she married Vincent R. Dyksinski at St. Louis Church in Fond du Lac. He preceded her in death on March 15, 1974. Bonnie worked for many years at the Fond du Lac Reporter and at US Steel. For many years as a member of St. Louis Church where she was involved in St. Anne Society and the St. Louis/St. Mary's Choir. Bonnie was a faithful and active member of Holy Family Parish and was on the Bereavement Committee. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and various arts and crafts.
Survivors include one son, Vincent "Butch" (Sara) Dyksinski of Appleton; four granddaughters, Josephine, Magdalene, Angela, and Kaytlyn; one sister, Dolores Raab of Fond du Lac; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent; one daughter, Valerie Dyksinski; one sister and her husband, Judith and Patrick Kain; one brother-in-law, Thomas Raab.
Visitation will take place on Monday, August 5, 2019, from 9-11 AM at Sacred Heart Church-Holy Family, 200 S. Peters Ave, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. A Funeral Mass will follow the visitation at the church at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow the service at 2:00 PM at Arlington Park Cemetery, 4141 S. 27th St, Greenfield, WI, 53221.
Additional information and guestbook can be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019