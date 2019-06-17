Bonnie L. Kostuch



Fond du Lac - Bonnie L. Kostuch, 85, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019, at St. Agnes Hospital.



She was born on December 11, 1933, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of James and Goldie Bellmer Thayer. Bonnie was a graduate of Horace Mann High School in North Fond du Lac.



Bonnie was a secretary at G & L and later worked as a secretary for the Fond du Lac County Highway Department. She was a member of Presentation Church in North Fond du Lac. Bonnie was an avid football fan. She enjoyed participating in the Fond du Lac Police Department Ride Along program.



She is survived by her sister-in-law, Phyllis Thayer of Oshkosh, cousins, nieces and nephews; and her dear friend, Linda Hintz of Fond du Lac.



She is preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, Leo Trott and Kenneth Kostuch, her son, Michael Roloff, her brother, Jim Thayer, her sister, Nancy (Harry) Anderson, her nephew, Brad Thayer and her niece Jackie Anderson.



SERVICE: A private family visitation and service will take place on Friday, June 21, 2019. Private inurnment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Cremation has taken place.



