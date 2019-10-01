Services
Bonnie L. Thoreson


1960 - 2019
Bonnie L. Thoreson Obituary
Bonnie L. Thoreson

Fond du Lac - Bonnie L. Thoreson, 59, passed peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac. She was born in Oconomowoc on Monday, May 9, 1960 to Francis and Molly (née Brennan) Miller.

Bonnie was a lifelong, loving homemaker dedicated to raising her children and grandchildren. She loved music, singing, reading, cooking, gardening, camping and spending time with her family.

Survivors include her three children, Jeffrey "Jay" (Jennifer) Zurn, Anna (Joseph) Kottke and Patricia DiMarco; seven grandchildren, Jaden Zurn, Jenna Zurn, James Zurn, Evelyn Kottke, Lillian Kottke, Dante DiMarco and Mya DiMarco. Bonnie is further survived by her nine siblings, Linda (Lonnie) Thoe, John Miller, Susan (Red) Walter, Glenn (Isabel) Miller, Laurie Callies, Patricia (David) Schimpf, Mary (David) Birkenheier, Colleen (Thomas) Schuster, and Frances (Ronald) Beall as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two grandchildren, Jase Zurn and Lydia Kottke; and her three dogs, Duchess, Cody, and Gypsy.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM, Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave. in Fond du Lac. The funeral service will follow the visitation, beginning at 7:00 PM. Burial in Avoca Cemetery will be private and will take place Friday, October 4, 2019.

Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Oct. 1, 2019
