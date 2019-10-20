|
|
Bonnie Marschie
Oakfield - Bonnie Rozelia Marschie loving mother and grandmother, age 84 formerly of Oakfield, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Adelaide Place in Fond du Lac.
Bonnie was born on February 14, 1935, the daughter of Carl and Louise Blair. She graduated from Omro High School. On July 2, 1955, she was united in marriage to Marvin Marschie in Dubuque, IA. For many years she farmed with her husband but also worked at Wells Manufacturing and Alsum Produce. Bonnie really enjoyed the outdoors, traveling, gardening, crafts, painting and spending time with family and friends.
Bonnie is survived by her four children, Richard (Judy) Marschie of Oakfield, Bette (Dean) Patchett of Plymouth, Joey (Lori) Marschie of DePere and Terry Marschie of Fond du Lac; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Sara Marschie and Doris (Wayne) Schwark; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin; her parents; parents-in-law; two brothers, Kenneth Marschie and Glenn Marschie; one sister-in-law, Marion (Leo) Jaremba.
A memorial service for Bonnie will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Kohls Community Funeral Home, 405 West Main Street, Waupun.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be forwarded to Adelaide Place, 478 West Arndt Street, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935.
The family would like to thank Adelaide Place and Generations Hospice Care for their care and support of Bonnie.
Kohls Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Oct. 20 to Oct. 27, 2019