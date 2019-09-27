|
Brad M. Czoschke
Fond du Lac - Brad Michael Czoschke, 41, of Fond du Lac, died Sunday, September 22, 2019, at home. He was born on July 4, 1978, in MCSA Cherry Point, North Carolina, the son of Michael Walters (formerly Czoschke) and Colleen McAbee. He graduated from the West Bend High School in 1997. He worked many years for Stockbridge Engineering as a machinist.
As a child, Brad was very inquisitive who enjoyed nature and earth sciences. He collected rocks and coins. He was a happy child who was always smiling and making jokes. As an adult he wrote books and poems and had a passion for political discussion and genealogy research.
He is survived by his father, Michael and his step-mother Susan Walters of West Bend, his mother Colleen and his step-father Dale Malson of Rosendale; his sister, Janelle (Tony) Albertz of Fond du Lac, and her children, Andi (Adrian) Anthony of Winneconne, Thorton Albertz and Bryce Albertz of Fond du Lac; his step-sister Jessica (Michael) Brantmeier of Neenah and her children Ryan and Tyler; two great-nieces, Novinha and Ayra Anthony and one step-great nephew Shaydon Anthony; his paternal step-grandfather Robert Ahrens of Fond du Lac; plus many uncles, aunts and cousins.
Visitation will take place from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. A funeral service will follow the visitation at the funeral home at 7:00 PM. Cremation has taken place.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Sept. 27, 2019