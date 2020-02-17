|
Brandon Michael Berken
Fond du Lac, formerly Green Bay - Brandon Michael Berken passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 10th, his 28th birthday, at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac with his mother at his side.
Brandon's Forever Family was forever changed for the better when we welcomed him into our home as a ten-month-old foster child in Green Bay in 1993. Initially unsocial, Brandon learned to laugh and play with his new mom and siblings. He quickly became an integral part of our warm and noisy family. We were eventually able to show our love by finalizing Brandon's adoption, marking his permanent place in the Berken household. He was such a popular kiddo, his siblings often fought over who could hold him, and tattled to Mom that someone or other was hogging Brandon.
Brandon suffered from many medical issues and developmental challenges, but demonstrated an awesome amount of strength and resilience. Despite being nonverbal, Brandon made his presence and his preferences known. He loved the water—swimming, boating, bathing—and spent countless hours on walks along the waterfront while Mom pushed his stroller. He enjoyed playing with light-up spinning toys, riding his trike, family bike rides, camping trips, bouncing on the trampoline, playing on the swings and slides at the park, going on roller coasters, doing the recycling at home and at school, and being at the center of the hustle and bustle of family life. Brandon was a member of First United Methodist Church of Green Bay. He graduated from Green Bay East High School in 2010.
Brandon is survived by his mom, Kristy Berken; siblings, Josh Durst and fiancée Jodanna, Angela Shepard, Justin Berken and wife Claire, and Jordan Berken; nieces and nephews, Abby, Dominic, Colton, Teagan, Inez, Noelle, Edith, Hunter, Alivia, Valerie, and Scarlett, and many cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends.
Brandon was preceded in death and will be met in heaven by his grandparents, Edith and Ray Kandler.
Brandon is continuing to touch many lives through the gift of organ donation.
Our family feels endless gratitude toward Brandon's many caregivers, nurses, therapists, teachers, paraprofessionals, and doctors who worked with him over the years. We give a special thank you to the staff of St. Agnes Hospital for helping us to say goodbye to our little Houdini.
The family will hold a private service later this year. In Brandon's honor, we ask that those who are willing and able, please consider opening their hearts to foster care and organ donation.
We'll miss your chuckles and your big toothy grin!
Malcore (East) Funeral Home and Crematory, Green Bay is serving the family. Visit www.malcorefuneralhome.com to share a condolence with the family.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020