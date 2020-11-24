Brian D. Ruch
Fond du Lac - Brian Ruch, 56, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Sunday November 22, 2020 after a long battle with mental illness. He was born on March 5th, 1964 to Norman and Joanne (Liner) Ruch. Brian was preceded in death by husband Malcolm Jacox, brother Kevin Ruch and his grandparents Ambrose and Eileen (McEssy) Liner and Reuben and Marjorie (Krueger) Ruch.
Brian is survived by his daughter Staci, his Parents, Sister Colleen and brother-in-law Andy Doll and their children: Lyddia Ruch-Doll, Andrew (Doll) Ruiz, Marilyn Doll, Joanna Doll, Brenan Doll and Emiline Doll. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Beverly (Podewells) Ruch, nephews Tyler Ruch and Samuel Ruch, one great nephew Dax Skipper and his dear friends Tammy and Patty.
On behalf of Brian, his family extends a heartfelt thank you to Patricia Peterson for giving Brian the gift of Staci and the blessing of being a Daddy.
Dear to his heart were those with developmental disabilities. Bryan actively served his community and those most dear to him through Fishing Has No Boundaries, Special Olympics programs, the ARC of Fond du Lac and through his participation in the Polar Plunge.
He had a way of breaking through barriers and connecting with autistic youth with his vast patience, gentleness and compassion. In his work with students at the Fond du Lac High School, Brian became known as the "Autistic Whisperer."
SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. Brian's family invites relatives and friends for visitation at the church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. Due to the pandemic, social distancing and masks will be required.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in honor of Bryan to the Treffert Center of Fond du Lac for Autism Treatment Services or the Blandine House for treatment and recovery of alcoholism.
