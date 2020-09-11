1/1
Brian H. Smit
1964 - 2020
{ "" }
Brian H. Smit

Fond du Lac - Brian H. Smit, age 56, of Brandon, died Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Froedtert Hospital. He was born on July 10, 1964, in Waupun, the son of Henry and Edith (Kok) Smit. Brian was a 1982 graduate of Laconia High School. On September 14, 1985, he married Elizabeth Ward. While committed to working in maintenance for the same company for 30+ years, Brian also volunteered for several years with the Brandon Fire Department. Brian's passions included walleye fishing, hunting and cheering on the Packers and Brewers. Mostly, Brian truly loved his family and friends.

Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth of Brandon; his children, Amanda Smit of Milwaukee, Eric (Chelsey) Smit of Nashville, TN; his mother, Edith Smit of Brandon; his siblings, Beverly Hartmann, Roxanne Smit, Patricia Clark, Christal Smit; his mother-in-law, Kay Ward; his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Kathryn Ward, Wendy (Dan) Buehrens, Laura (fiancé Greg) Bartolutti, Kathy Cook Brad (Mary) Ward, Angie (Bob) Ward; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Henry Smit; his father-in-law, William Ward; brothers-in-law, Bryce Clark, Frank Hartmann, Perry Ward and Dave Cook.

Visitation will take place on Monday, September 14, 2020, from 3-6 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. A memorial service will follow the visitation at 6:00 PM at the funeral home. Cremation has taken place. Due to Emergency Order #1 under Executive Order #82, masks are required while in attendance.

Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
