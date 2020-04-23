|
|
Dr. Brian J. Hammes
Fond du Lac - Dr. Brian J. Hammes, 70, of Fond du Lac, died Monday, April 13, 2020 at Morton Plant Hospital in Clearwater, FL. He was born February 10, 1950 in Sheboygan, the son of Sylvester and Adeline Haas Hammes. Dr. Brian graduated from Sheboygan North High School in 1968, received his Bachelor's Degree from University of Wisconsin, and graduated in 1976 from Illinois College of Optometry. On August 14, 1976 he married Mary Ellen Mickelson in Sheboygan and she preceded him in death on January 22, 2017.
Dr. Brian founded Family Focus Eye Care Center in Fond du Lac and was instrumental in growing the clinic into what it is today, with four doctors and 30 staff members. He has served the Fond du Lac Community for 45 years. Dr. Brian served on the board of directors for the Wisconsin Optometric Association for many years and as President in 2000. He was named the Wisconsin Optometric Association Optometrist of the Year in 2004. Dr. Brian was appointed by Governor Scott Walker to the Wisconsin Optometric Examining Board.
He and Mary enjoyed many adventures including, attending the Grammys in 2009 and traveling to Lake Tahoe and visiting vineyards in wine country. He also had a passion for music and theater. He enjoyed golfing, socializing with family and friends, and loved to spend time with his five grandchildren.
He is survived by two children, Shelley (Charles Cornish) Odekirk of Fond du Lac and Dr. David (Amy) Hammes of Fond du Lac; five grandchildren, Alexia, Riley, and Claire Odekirk, Katelyn and Ryan Hammes; one sister, Janet Lamphear of Sheboygan; two brothers-in-law, Richard (Pam) Mickelson of Brooksville, FL and Jim Mickelson of St. Petersburg, FL; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many special friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Mary Ellen.
Due to the current circumstances surrounding COVID-19, cremation has taken place and a visitation and memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020