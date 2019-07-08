|
|
Brian James Atkins
- - May 30, 1947- July 4, 2019
Brian J. Atkins, 72, died peacefully on the afternoon of July 4th with his children by his side.
He was the only child born on May 30, 1947 to Helen Jeanne (Gilson) and Robert Atkins in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. Brian graduated from Goodrich High School in 1965 after which he attended the Milwaukee Technical College where he received his associate degree in engineering. Brian proudly served in the National Guard of the State of Wisconsin where he achieved the rank of Second Lieutenant. He married his soul mate and love of his life, Mary Lynda on August 30, 1968. The family moved from Wisconsin to Colorado in 1983 to pursue other opportunities. Brian's talent, confidence and determination resulted in the founding of a family operated steel fabrication business in Colorado which endures as one of his many legacies.
Brian was the center of the family and was a special and memorable influence in countless people's lives. Brian was a spiritual man and had a strong Catholic faith and this was reflected in his everyday life. He is loved by his family and friends and he will be profoundly missed.
Brian lost his wife Mary on February 14, 2019. He is preceded in death by his mother Helen Rademann, father Robert Atkins, step father Richard Rademann and brother Randall Atkins.
He is survived by his six children, David Atkins (Renee), Dr. Katherine Brown (Dean), Christopher Atkins (Dana), Anna Stavola (John), Mary Jeanne Schlener (Jarred), Bethany Bradshaw (Joseph) and 14 grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Augustine's Church in Brian's memory.
Services will be held on July 15th with a Rosary at 10 am at Tabor-Rice Funeral home, (75 S. 13th Ave, Brighton, CO 80601) followed by a mass 11 am at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 178 S. 6th Ave, Brighton, CO.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from July 8 to July 10, 2019