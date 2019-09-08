|
Brian Miller
Fond du lac - Brian L. Miller of Fond du Lac formerly of Campbellsport went to the heavens above to be with his parents and his Grandson Junior Miller on September 6, 2019.
Brian was born January 15, 1955 the oldest of 4 boys of Everett and Evelynne Miller at St. Joe's Hospital in West Bend, WI.
He is survived by his wife Theresa, sons Tom Miller and his wife Jamie and their daughters Sammy and Brittany and Dan Miller and his wife Abby and their daughter Harper and Theresa's 3 sons Cory and his wife Ally and their son Dayson, Tyler and Aaron. He is also survived by his former wife Wendy Mellgren, other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Everett and Evy Miller, his Grandson Junior Miller and his former in-laws Don and Doris Seefeld. He also misses his cat Tinkerbell and his mother's cat Kyle who also have passed on.
He was a 1973 graduate of Campbellsport High School.
Brian worked for the Vernon and Collette Dairy Farm, Smith Super Gas, Stella Cheese, St. Joe's Convent and Weasler Engineering. On August 18, 1974 he started out as a sewing machine mechanic at Reliable Knitting in Campbellsport and retired from there on September 18, 2017 as Warehouse Manager after 43 years. He then drove for Fond du Lac County Senior Services and presently worked for Hallcon, transporting railroad crews in 4 states.
Brian served 1 term on the Campbellsport School Board. He is a former member of the Campbellsport Fire Dept for many years. He reached the rank of 1st Asst Chief and was Picnic Chairman for many years. He always enjoyed spending his time with members of the Dept. He has lots of great memories.
He enjoyed his time at Reliable Knitting and made many lifelong friends there and thanks the Blutstein and Polachek families for some great memories. He worked with some great people and made lots of friends.
Brian also liked spending time with his grandkids. He always wanted to go out for fish on Friday's with his family and friends. His favorite place to go was Schmitty's Oar House.
Visitation will be held at the Twohig Funeral Home, 109 W. Main St. Campbellsport on Saturday September 14, 2019 from 2:00 to 6:00 pm. Per Brian's wishes there will be no service. Cremation has already taken place.
Memorials to the family and no flowers please.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with condolences and guestbook at www.twohigfunerals.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Sept. 8, 2019