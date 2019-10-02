Services
Brian W. Benz


1960 - 2019
Brian W. Benz Obituary
Brian W. Benz

Fond du Lac - Brian W. Benz, age 59, formerly of Fond du Lac, died Sunday, September 29, 2019, at Agrace Hospice in Madison. He was born on January 23, 1960, in Fond du Lac, the son of Eldon and Lorraine (Rueckert) Benz. He served in the United States Army. Brian was born and raised in Fond du Lac and moved to Madison in 2002.

He is survived by one brother, James Benz of Monroe; one sister, Lorinda (Erv) Van Galen of Waupun; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, David.

Visitation will take place on Friday, October 4, 2019, from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Fairwater Cemetery.

Additional information and guestbook can be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Oct. 2, 2019
