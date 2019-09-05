|
Brianna M. Totz
Fond du Lac - Brianna M. Totz, age 15, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Children's Hospital in Milwaukee. She was born on July 12, 2004, the daughter of John and Lori (Gau) Totz. Brianna was entering her sophomore year at Oakfield High School. She was a high honor roll student and loved playing volleyball and golf. Brianna was a smart, fun, compassionate, funny, sensitive, caring and overall kind soul with a great sense of humor. She enjoyed target shooting, hunting, four-wheeling, car and tractor shows, Marvel movies, and Star Wars. Brianna also loved her Starbucks coffee, art, photography, music, birds, butterflies, and nature in general.
Survivors include her parents, John and Lori Totz; one brother, Jacob; her paternal grandparents, Clayton and Chris Totz; her maternal grandfather, David Gau; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Barb Gau.
Visitation will take place on Sunday, September 8, 2019, from 12 noon until 4:00 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. Cremation has taken place.
In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the family.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Sept. 5, 2019