Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Fond du Lac
31 E. Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 921-4420
Bruce A. Becker

Bruce A. Becker Obituary
Bruce A. Becker

Fond du Lac - Bruce A. Becker, 78, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Harbor Haven.

He was born on January 30, 1941, in Fond du Lac, the son of Clarence and Marian Kuehnemann Becker. He was a graduate of Winnebago Lutheran Academy. Bruce served in the United States Navy, working on surveyor ships. He was a lifelong member of Redeemer Ev. Lutheran Church. Bruce worked at Giddings & Lewis as a line inspector, from where he retired. He loved fishing, hunting, old cars and telling jokes.

He is survived by his son, Glenn (Jeannette) Becker of Neenah, six grandchildren: Courtney, Bryanna, Megan, Zachariah, Samuel and Nathan; six great-grandchildren, and his sister, Barbara Lynn of Land O'Lakes, Florida.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother-in-law Buzz Lynn.

VISITATION: Friends may call on Friday, November 1, 2019, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 31 East Division Street, Fond du Lac.

FUNERAL: Memorial services will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory, with Rev. James Borgwardt officiating. Trier-Puddy American Legion Post #75 will conduct military graveside services. Cremation has taken place. Inurnment will be at Estabrooks Cemetery.

Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019
